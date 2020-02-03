ORLANDO, Fla. — The 18th-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team fell to No. 15 UCF 5-2 on Sunday at the USTA National Campus.
The Aggies (6-2) dropped the doubles point to the Knights (3-2), who also got out to an early lead in singles, winning the first sets on four of six courts.
A&M’s Dorthea Faa-Hviding notched the Aggies’ first point with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Nadja Bay Christians on court four, and Tatiana Makarova got the Aggies’ other win, beating Marie Mattel 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 on court three.
A&M will host a Valetine’s Day doubleheader against Illinois and McNeese State at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively.
UCF 5, Texas A&M 2
Singles
1. Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) def. Katya Townsend (A&M) 6-2, 6-2
2. Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) 5-7, 7-5, 6-4
3. Tatiana Makarova (A&M) def. Marie Mattel (UCF) 3-6, 6-3, 6-2
4. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (A&M) def. Nadja Bay Christians (UCF) 6-1, 6-1
5. Domenika Turkovic (UCF) def. Lucia Quiterio (A&M) 6-1, 3-6, 7-5
6. Sara Culbertson (UCF) def. Jessica Anzo (A&M) 7-5, 6-3
Doubles
1. No. 3 Rebeka Stolmar/Marie Mattel (UCF) def. Tatiana Makarova/Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) 6-3
2. Domenika Turkovic/Evgeniya Levashova (UCF) def. No. 20 Lucia Quiterio/Jessica Anzo (A&M) 6-2
3. Nadja Bay Christians/Valeriya Zeleva (UCF) vs. Dorthea Faa-Hviding/Riley McQuaid (A&M) 5-3, unfinished
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (1,4,6,3,5,2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.