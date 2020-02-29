LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point, then rallied to tie the match twice in singles before falling 4-3 to Kentucky in the teams’ Southeastern Conference opener Friday at the Hilary J. Boone Tennis Center.
Down 2-0, A&M (10-3, 0-1) tied the match on Dorthea Faa-Hviding’s victory at No. 3 singles, and Tatiana Makarova’s victory at No. 1. A&M’s Renee McBryde also tied the match at 3 with a 5-7, 6-4, 6-3 victory over Diana Tkachenko at No. 5 singles, but Anastasia Tkachenko clinched the team victory for Kentucky (8-4, 1-0) by beating Riley McQuaid 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 on the sixth line.
The teams played the match indoors because of cold temperatures.
Kentucky 4, Texas A&M 3
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Akvile Parazinskaite 7-6 (4), 6-3; 2. (118) Lesedi Jacobs, UK, def. Jayci Goldsmith 6-2, 6-1; 3. Dorthea Faa-Hviding, A&M, def. (97) Carlota Molina 6-3, 6-3; 4. Carla Girbau, UK, def. Lucia Quiterio 4-6, 7-5, 6-4; 5. Renee McBryde, A&M, def. Diana Tkachenko 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; 6. Anastasia Tkachenko, UK, def. Riley McQuaid 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
Doubles
(Kentucky wins team point)
1. Makarova/Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Parazinskaite/Girbau 5-4, unfinished; 2. D. Tkachenko/Molina, UK, def. McBryde/Jessica Anzo 6-3; 3. Jacobs/A. Tkachenko, UK, def. Faa-Hviding/Quiterio 6-2
Order of finish: D3, D2, S2, S3, S1, S4, S5, S6* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (10-3, 0-1); UK (8-4, 1-0)
