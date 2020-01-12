NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — The No. 18 Texas A&M women’s tennis team opened the 2020 season with a 7-0 win over Arizona at the Palisades Tennis Club on Saturday.
A&M won the top two courts in doubles to take a 1-0 lead. A&M’s 20th-ranked Lucia Quiterio and Jessica Anzo topped Gitte Heynemans and Khim Iglupas 6-0, and Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith nothced a 6-4 win over Kirsten Prelle and Kayla Wilkins.
Katya Townsend, Goldsmith, Quiterio, Dorthea Faa-Hviding, Riley McQuaid and Anzo earned singles wins for the Aggies.
A&M will host Houston on Jan. 19.
