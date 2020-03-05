The Texas A&M women’s tennis team will play No. 22 South Carolina at 4 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the Carolina Tennis Center in Columbia, South Carolina.
A&M (12-3, 1-1) opened SEC play last week with a 4-3 loss at Kentucky and a 4-0 win over Arkansas at home. South Carolina (6-4, 2-0) beat Auburn 4-2 and Alabama 4-0 in a pair of road matches.
