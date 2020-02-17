GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The Texas A&M women’s golf team posted a 5-over 293 in the opening round and are tied for seventh in the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club.
Baylor led at 3-under, followed by Stanford, Virginia, LSU, South Carolina and Arizona State. A&M is tied with Clemson, Arkansas and Florida in the 14-team field.
Leading the way for the Aggies were junior Amber Park and freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio, who were both tied for 18th after even-par 72s. Also contributing to the Aggies’ round one score were junior Ava Schwienteck (t31st, +2) and sophomore Brooke Tyree (t39th, +3). LSU’s Ingrid Lindblad grabbed the individual lead with a 6-under par 66.
Aggies will be grouped with Clemson and Florida in Monday’s second round and will tee off at 8 a.m.
