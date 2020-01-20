The A&M Consolidated boys golf team will host the 14th annual AggieCup Invitational on Monday and Tuesday at Traditions Club and Miramont Country Club.
Monday’s action begins with an 11 a.m. shotgun start at Traditions, while Tuesday’s final round will be held at Miramont with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.
College Station will join Consol along with several several state-qualifying programs, including Class 6A’s Austin Westlake, Austin Vandegrift, Southlake Carroll and Stratford and 5A’s Highland Park, Lubbock Cooper, Cedar Park and Alamo Heights. Defending Louisiana Division III state champion Lafayette Ascension Epsicopal and three-time defending TAPPS 6A champion Trinity Christian also are in the 20-team field.
