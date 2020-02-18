The Aggieland HomeSchool Panthers will have nine teams at the National Christian HomeSchool Championships Big South Regional on Thursday through Saturday in Dallas-Fort Worth with games at the Fieldhouse USA Mansfield and the Game On Sports Complex in Fort Worth.
Aggieland’s varsity boys, seeded fourth in Division III, will play the 13th-seeded Paris Warriors at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. The varsity girls, seeded second in Division I, will play the 15th-seeded CHESS Knights at 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
In other boys action, Aggieland’s 10 & under team, seeded second in Division I, will face a play-in winner at 3:35 p.m. Thursday. The 12 & under team will play the Dallas Thunder at 9 a.m. Thursday in a Division I play-in game. Aggieland has two 14 & under teams. In Division I, the seventh-seeded Panthers will face a play-in team at 7:10 p.m. Thursday and in Division III, the fifth-seeded Panthers will play 12th-seeded HEAT Tyler at 12:20 p.m. Thursday.
In other girls play, Aggieland’s fourth-seeded 10 & under team will play the fifth-seeded Paris Warriors in Division I at 11:10 a.m. Friday. Aggieland’s fifth-seeded 12 & under team will play the fifth-seeded Lubbock Titans in Division I at 10:05 a.m. Friday. The 14 & under third-seeded team will play the 14th-seeded CHAAMP Hawks at 10:05 a.m. Thursday.
