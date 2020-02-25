The Aggieland HomeSchool Panthers’ 10 & under boys basketball team placed second at the Big South Home School’s Basketball Regional Championships in Dallas-Fort Worth last week. The Aggieland HomeSchool’s 10 & under girls finished third as did the 14 & under girls. The 18 & girls were fourth and the 12 & under girls, who had a pair of one-point losses, were fifth.
The program’s 12 & under, 14 & under and 18 & under teams will compete in the NCHCB Nationals in Springfield, Missouri.
Here are AggielandHomeSchool’s district award winners.
18 & under girls
First team: Sara Lyon and Hattie Novak. Second team: Destiny Dickson. Co-player of the year: Novak. Point Guard of the year: Lyon. Sixth woman: Leah Klatt.
14 & under boys
First team: Heber Gutke. Second team: Harrison Novak. Post player of the year: Gutke.
14 & under girls
First team: Pearson McVay and Chasity South. Second team: Summer Burson. Defensive player of the year: McVay. Point guard of the year: South. Post player of the year: McVay.
12 & under girls
First team: Jenna Rollo and Virginia Williams. Sharp shooter of the year: Virginia Williams.
