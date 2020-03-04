The Texas A&M Rodeo Club will hold its annual intercollegiate rodeo March 13-14 at the Brazos County Expo. Over 15 schools will compete in the event with the rodeo beginning at 7 p.m. each night.
The rodeo is one of 10 qualifiers for the college national finals set for June in Casper, Wyoming.
Tickets cost $8 in advance at Cavenders or $10 at the gate. Students can get in for $7 with a student I.D. Kids 4 and under get in free.
For more information, contact Al Wagner at 979-845-7023.
