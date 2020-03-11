DALLAS — Texas A&M’s Alyssa Clairmont placed second in women’s platform diving Wednesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships, earning a spot in the NCAA meet with 542.65 points at SMU’s Lindley Aquatic Center.
Clairmont became the sixth Aggie diver to qualify for the NCAA Championships. The group includes Kurtis Mathews (men’s 1-meter, 3-meter springboard), Victor Povzner (men’s 1-meter, 3-meter), Charlye Campbell (women’s 1-meter, 3-meter), Harper Walding (women’s 1-meter) and Haley Allen (women’s 1-meter).
The NCAA women’s swimming and diving meet is set for next Wednesday through March 21 at the Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia. The men’s national meet is March 25-28 at the IUPUI Natatorium in Indianapolis.
