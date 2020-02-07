Texas A&M’s Tyra Gittens, Ashley Driscoll and Eric Casarez won events Friday, and the Aggies finished the first day of the Charlie Thomas Invitational atop the team standings at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.
Gittens won the pentathlon with a career-high 4,276 points, leading the multi-event nearly wire-to-wire.
Driscoll won the women’s 5,000 meters in a personal-best 16 minutes, 17.95 seconds. Teammate and College Station graduate Kelsie Warren placed second in 16:29.39.
Casarez led a 1-2-3 finish for the Aggies in the men’s 5,000, winning in a career-best 14:12.64. College Station graduate Jon Bishop took second in 14:21.69, and Jackson Jett finished third in 15:05.35.
A&M’s women scored 37 points to lead Cincinnati (17), Rice (11) and Georgia Tech, Stephen F. Austin and South Plains (9) in the team standings.
The Aggie men lead the team race with 26 points followed by Georgia Tech and Houston (10), Texas-Arlington (8), South Plains (4) and TCU (1).
The meet will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday.
