Aggies eye title at SEC championships: AUBURN, Ala. – The No. 5 Texas A&M men’s and No. 11 women’s swimming & diving teams will take part in the Southeastern Conference championship starting on Tuesday at the Martin Aquatic Center. The meet concludes on Saturday.
The A&M men, with their highest ranking since 2001, are the top ranked team at the meet and will be vying for their first SEC title. Seven teams are ranked in the Top 25, with Missouri at No. 6, Georgia at No. 8 and Florida at No. 9.
Texas A&M, owns the top times in the three freestyle relays and in eight of the individual events. Sophomore Shaine Casas owns half of those top times.
The A&M women will be looking for their fifth straight SEC title.
At last year’s championships Anna Belousova earned gold in both the 100 (57.99) and 200 breaststroke (2:04.80).
Nine SEC women’s teams are ranked in the Top 25 of the CSCAA coaches poll, with Tennessee leading the way at No. 4. Also in the Top 10 are Florida at No. 8 and Georgia at No. 9.
The finals start at 5:30 p.m. each night.
