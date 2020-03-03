The No. 24 Texas A&M baseball team will start a five-game homestand with two midweek matchups against A&M-Corpus Christi and Abilene Christian on Tuesday and Wednesday at Blue Bell Park. Each game will start at 6:32 p.m. The Aggies (10-3) are 10-0 at home this season and pitched shutouts against Houston Baptist and Incarnate Word in the last two wins.
Aggies face Corpus Christi, Abilene Christian in midweek matchups
Eagle staff report
