Kelbi Fortenberry, Texas A&M’s leading hitter last year, has been hitting the softball hard but right at people. Her batting average has suffered, but she’s saving money.
“[Hitting] coach [Craig] Snider and I were talking about it and I said I was going to find a jar and put 25 cents in each time I hit a ball hard right to somebody,” Fortenberry said. “So we’ll see how much money I will have at the end of the year.”
Fortenberry put another quarter in the jar after her first at-bat Sunday against St. John’s, before cashing in on her next two swings. Fortenberry scored her team’s first run in the third inning after a triple and capped the 5-1 victory with a two-run single in the sixth at Davis Diamond.
“I wasn’t too worried about it because eventually they’re going to fall and they did today, luckily,” Fortenberry.
Fortenberry’s multi-hit game helped the Aggies (8-3) cap an 11-game home stand with five straight victories in the Texas A&M Invitational. A&M, which lost a pair of games to Texas-Arlington in the Aggie Classic last week and dropped a 1-0 game to McNeese State on Thursday, will head to next week’s Mary Nutter Classic with momentum.
“We really needed that,” A&M head coach Jo Evans said. “We were up and down last weekend. For us to kind of get ourselves right and winning a lot of different ways was nice.”
Right-handers Kendall Potts (2-1) and Makinzy Herzog combined for a three-hitter, though it wasn’t a clean effort. St. John’s (2-8) was never retired in order mainly because it received a walk in each of the last six innings.
“[It was] way too many walks for sure,” Evans said. “Four of those were four straight balls. You don’t give up a walk on four pitches when you’re throwing well and both of those kids threw well. It was kind of an anomaly that doesn’t happen very often. I thought we did manage the base runners really well. We didn’t panic, we didn’t press, and again we made routine plays and that’s what I’m asking.”
A&M, which already has 13 errors, many of them rather ugly, had an error-free game. That certainly helped senior Potts, who walked four and struck out only one in 4 1/3 innings. Sophomore Herzog threw 2 2/3 hitless innings, relying on power for six strikeouts to offset two walks to pick up the save.
A&M’s batters had a frustrating start by failing to take advantage of a leadoff double in the second by freshman Jourdyn Campbell by leaving the bases loaded. In the first inning, Herzog walked but Fortenberry lined a one-hopper at St John’s third baseman Gretchen Bowie, who started a double play.
It was the fifth time on the weekend Fortenberry hit the ball on the nose with nothing to show for it. It also was the first time the fleet-footed senior hit into a double play in 374 career at-bats.
“She’d been like the bad-luck kid for a while,” Evans said.
Fortenberry came into the weekend batting a mere .235 after hitting .343 last year.
“She was getting some barrels and kept hitting it right to people,” Evans said. “I think she’s done a nice job choosing when she wants to bunt, and when she wants to hit away.”
Despite some tough luck, Fortenberry still was able to go 6 for 16 on the weekend to raise her average to .306.
“She was due, she’s had so many RBI opportunities with Herzog getting all those doubles, so it’s really important that she had a day where she could set up and execute and have some really nice situational hitting,” Evans said.
Fortenberry has hits in eight of the last nine games.
“If you look at my batting gloves I have K-I-S-S for ‘Keep it simple stupid,’” Fortenberry said. “So, I just keep things simple and don’t over think things like a double play or a ground ball right back to the pitcher [which] happens, so I was trying to keep it simple the whole time.”
A&M didn’t have a hit with a runner in scoring position until Star Ferguson’s pinch-hit, one-out bunt single in the bottom of the sixth to load the bases. Herzog’s RBI fielder’s choice made it 3-1 and Fortenberry followed with a lined shot into right field. Ashlynn Walls, who had a sacrifice fly in the third, started the inning with a double.
St. John’s had pulled within 2-1 in the fourth with a two-out walk to Gretchen Bowie and Kalei Sorensen’s double.
NOTES – Lamar (4-6) grabbed a 4-1 victory over Binghamton (0-5) in Sunday’s first game. … A&M will play five games next week in Palm Springs that will include second-ranked Oklahoma, third-ranked UCLA and fourth-ranked Arizona. “I think [these wins] are huge, because last weekend we didn’t win all of our games,” Fortenberry said. “So to get all five wins kind of starts us strong in California to keep the momentum going against some top teams we’re going to play.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.