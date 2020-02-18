The No. 21 Texas A&M baseball team (3-0) continues its season-opening, 10-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday with games against the SFA Lumberjacks and Prairie View A&M Panthers, respectively, at Blue Bell Park. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights.
Slated to start on the mound for the Aggies are junior lefty Dustin Saenz and redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress, a right-hander.
SFA is 1-2 and Prairie View A&M is 0-4.
A&M had seven home runs the opening weekend against the Miami RedHawks, including two apiece by Zach DeLoach, Will Frizzell and Logan Sartori. In 2019, the Aggies didn’t hit their seventh home run of the year until the 15th game of the season.
A&M is 52-5 in February over the last seven seasons.
