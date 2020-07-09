Eight members from the Texas A&M men’s swimming and diving team were named scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on Thursday with four earning first-team honors and four earning honorable mention. Shaine Casas (General Studies), Adam Koster (Supply Chain Management), Andres Puente (Business Administration) and Benjamin Walker (Accounting) made the first team, while Tanner Olson (Human Resource Development), Felipe Rizzo (Accounting), Hudson Smith (Construction Science) and Luke Stuart (Kinesiology) earned honorable mention.
Aggies on men’s swimming and diving team named CSCAA scholar All-Americans
- Eagle staff report
