Seventeen members from the Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team were named scholar All-Americans by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America on Thursday. Nine Aggies made it on the first team, including Haley Allen (Economics), Charlye Campbell (Community Health), Emma Carlton (Elementary Education), Raena Eldridge (Genetics & Animal Science), Karling Hemstreet (Animal Science), Taylor Pike (English), Katie Portz (Marketing), Jing Wen Quah (Biomedical Science) and Caroline Theil (Allied Health). The remaining eight earned honorable mention — Kaley Batten (Finance), Kara Eisenmann (Biomedical Engineering), Sara Metzsch (Allied Health), Kylie Powers (Environmental Geosciences), Victoria Roubique (Elementary Education), Golf Sapianchai (Computer Engineering), Sam Siebenaller (Elementary Education) and Grace Wey (General Studies).
Aggies on women's swimming and diving team named CSCAA scholar All-Americans
- Eagle staff report
