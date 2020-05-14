Texas A&M seniors Raena Eldridge and Benjamin Walker have been nominated for the Southeastern Conference’s H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete Post-Graduate Scholarship.
Eldridge, who competed for the women’s swimming and diving team, recently earned her bachelor’s degree in animal science and genetics. She is a four-time CSCAA Scholar All-American and has been named a Bill Erwin Scholar-Athlete of the Year twice.
Walker, who competed for the men’s swimming and diving team, recently earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting. The two-time CSCAA Scholar All-American became the first Aggie to win an individual event at the SEC meet as a junior in the 200 breaststroke. He defended his title this year in a school-record time of 1 minute, 51.92 seconds.
The SEC has awarded the McWhorter scholarship to the conference’s top athletes since 1986. This year’s winners will be announced later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.