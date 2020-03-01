FRISCO — With one out in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday, UCLA second baseman Mikey Perez remained squatted on the grass behind the infield until pitcher Kyle Mora started his delivery. His casual demeanor signified what most people in the stadium already knew — Texas A&M wasn’t going to make contact.
Aggie catcher Hunter Coleman struck out looking on the next pitch.
No. 21 A&M mustered one hit in falling to the seventh-ranked Bruins 10-2 in Day 2 of the Frisco Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark, offering little support to an A&M pitching staff that struggled throughout.
“Sure disappointed in our performance tonight, in every facet — on the mound, defensively and offensively,” head coach Rob Childress said. “Give UCLA all the credit, they played so much better than we did. It wasn’t even close.”
Coleman was responsible for the Aggies’ lone hit of the game, a solo home run off a high fastball well over the left field wall in the bottom of the fourth. The other run was generated by a Bryce Blaum walk, two wild pitches and a ground out to second by Cam Blake.
“I think, definitely, we have a long way to go, but we don’t want to play our best baseball now,” Coleman said. “We want to play our best baseball at the end of the year. I think we can take some lessons now and not hurt us too much when it really matters at the end.”
The Aggies (10-2) stranded eight runners Saturday, going 0-for-11 with runners on base. Through A&M’s two games at the Frisco Classic, A&M batted 5-for-56 and 2-for-21 with runners on base.
“It’s just not getting it done,” Childress said. “We didn’t get it done last night, and we didn’t get it done tonight.”
Nick Nastrini (2-0) picked up the win after five innings of work, allowing two runs on one hit. The sophomore is a year removed from missing a majority of the season with a blood clot in his shoulder, head coach John Savage said.
“This is a big game for his career,” Savage said. “He’s a very, very talented guy. We believe in him.”
The Aggie offense started on its heels, thanks to a two-run, first inning home run by short stop Matt McLain of Aggie starter Christian Roa (2-1). The Bruins followed the blast with another two-run shot in the top of the third off the bat of Kyle Cuellar.
Roa’s night ended after 4 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. He struck out seven, but issued four free passes.
“I just didn’t come out with my best stuff,” Roa said. “My job was to get us out with my best stuff. My job was to get us off to a good start, and I obviously didn’t do my job at all. They took some really good swings on some mistakes and they sure didn’t miss them.”
The parade of relievers began with Joseph Menefee, who walked the first two batters he faced and was lifted after 11 pitches.
Freshman Alex Magers provided one notable performance, striking out McLain to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the fifth.
Childress went to Dustin Saenz, who lasted a third of an inning after allowing three runs on two hits. By the time the fifth was over, UCLA (10-0) had pushed across four runs on three hits, two walks and an error.
Seven Aggie pitchers combined to issue nine walks, the most from an Aggie pitching staff in a nine-inning game since an 11-walk performance against South Carolina on May 15, 2016.
“Frustrating would be an understatement,” Childress said. “[We allowed] free baserunners, and they capitalized on it, and that’s not something we do very often. We certainly did that tonight and it wasn’t anybody’s fault but our own.”
A&M committed three fielding errors to aid UCLA’s 10 hits.
With 10,021 in the stands, and most in maroon and white, UCLA left fielder Kyle Cuellar said it felt like a true away game.
“The environment was pretty gnarly,” Cuellar said. “We embraced it really well. It was really fun.”
Sunday, junior left-hander Chandler Jozwiak (1-0, 4.82 ERA) takes the mound for the Aggies against right-hander Bryce Osmond (0-1, 7.50 ERA) and the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the final day of the Frisco Classic. While Childress said his typical starting hitters have posted great numbers in the ten games before the weekend showcase, some changes might be made in the lineup Sunday.
“It’s not going to be a huge shake up,” Childress said. “It might be a spot or two, but all-in-all, those are the pieces we’ve seen do a lot of great things, and we’ll expect that out of them tomorrow.”
•
NOTES — After using seven pitchers Saturday, likely relief options for Jozwiak on Sunday will be Bryce Miller and Trevor Werner. … Through two games at the Frisco Classic, A&M’s leadoff on-base percentage is .111 (2 of 18) and the Aggies are 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
