The Texas A&M track and field teams won five events Friday at the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor track Stadium.
The Aggies swept the distance medley relays with Jon Bishop, Carlton Orange, Wes McPhail and Kyle Harris winning the men’s race in 10 minutes, 7.37 seconds, and Rachel Bernardo, Brittany Parker, Laura Fairchild and Megan Hopper winning the women’s race in 11:58.37.
A&M’s Colby Zamzow, Infinite Tucker, Thomas Burns and Austin Warren also won the men’s 4x400-meter relay in 3:12.99, while Kennedy Smith won the women’s 60 hurdles in 8.46 and Amber Ivy won the women’s 60 in 7.51.
The meet will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday.
