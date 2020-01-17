texas a&m amber ivy

Texas A&M’s Amber Ivy, center, leads the women’s 60 meters Friday in the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium. Ivy won the event in 7.51 seconds. The meet continues Saturday.

 Texas A&M athletic department photo by Spencer Gnauck

The Texas A&M track and field teams won five events Friday at the Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor track Stadium.

The Aggies swept the distance medley relays with Jon Bishop, Carlton Orange, Wes McPhail and Kyle Harris winning the men’s race in 10 minutes, 7.37 seconds, and Rachel Bernardo, Brittany Parker, Laura Fairchild and Megan Hopper winning the women’s race in 11:58.37.

A&M’s Colby Zamzow, Infinite Tucker, Thomas Burns and Austin Warren also won the men’s 4x400-meter relay in 3:12.99, while Kennedy Smith won the women’s 60 hurdles in 8.46 and Amber Ivy won the women’s 60 in 7.51.

The meet will continue at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Get daily news, sports, opinions, entertainment and more, delivered every morning.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.