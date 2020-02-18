GUADALAJARA, Mexico – The Texas A&M women’s golf team stands in 10th place entering Tuesday’s final nine holes of the IJGA Collegiate Invitational at the Guadalajara Country Club.
The Aggies, who were tied for seventh after the first 18 holes, fired a 2-over 290 in the second round and then were 5-over in the first nine holes of the third and final round on Monday.
Entering the final day, the Aggies are 12-over par. LSU leads the 14-team tourney at 12-under-par. Other teams under par are South Carolina (-3), Virginia (-3) and Arizona State (-1).
Leading the way for the Aggies is junior Ava Schwienteck, who was tied for 19th at 1-over. Schwienteck fired a 3-under 69 in the second round and was 2-over on the first nine of the third round. In her second round, Schwienteck reeled off five birdies on the back nine.
Rounding out the Aggies were freshman Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio (t30th, +3), junior Amber Park (t33rd, +4), sophomore Brooke Tyree (t33rd, +4) and senior Courtney Dow (t53rd, +10).
