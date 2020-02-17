Texas A&M transfer third baseman Logan Sartori takes the batter’s box with the Drake lyrics, “I know way too many people here right now that I didn’t know last year,” pumping over the speakers at Blue Bell Park.
With a 4-for-10 opening weekend, including a solo home run in the first inning of a 6-2 win over Miami of Ohio on Sunday, A&M fans have quickly gotten to know the name of their new corner infielder.
After trudging through a slow offensive season this past summer with the Brazos Valley Bombers, Sartori took to the lessons of A&M’s offensive coaches Justin Seely and Chad Caillet through fall practice, he said.
“He’s a really good hitter and very competitive and certainly had a great weekend,” Childress said. “Less two or three good plays from the third baseman, he might have had two or three more [hits].”
Sartori’s second homer of the season was one of seven home runs by A&M during the sweep of Miami.
First baseman Hunter Coleman followed Sartori’s blast with a two-run shot in the top of the first. Six innings later, outfielder Zach DeLoach led off the seventh with a shot into the Miami bullpen for his second round-tripper of the season.
The word on A&M’s new offensive philosophy was the Aggies (3-0) would use speed to aggressively manufacture runs. So far, adding to the scoreboard hasn’t been much of a grind.
“Coach Caillet always preaches that if we do the small things right then the big things are going to happen,” DeLoach said. “It was kind of the summary of what happened today. We got the big ball early and late, but we did all the small things in between that gave us runs.”
Aggie base running did aid in the remaining run production, when a stolen base attempt by Ray Alejo forced a throw from Miami catcher Nate Stolze. Without anyone covering the base, the ball rolled into center scoring Alejo. Two batters later, a sacrifice fly from Bryce Blaum drive in catcher Mikey Hoehner.
The RedHawks (0-3) started Kenten Egbert (0-1), who was saddled with three runs on six hits.
A&M starter Chandler Jozwiak’s slider was dominating, which helped him strike out seven, four in the first two innings.
A hit batter to lead off the fourth led to a RedHawk run on a sacrifice fly by designated hitter Stephen Krause, but Jozwiak (1-0) settled back into the game to get the final two outs.
His ability to bounce back from a rough patch has been a progression in maturation for the junior, Childress said.
“That’s the move that he’s made in his development as a pitcher,” Childress said. “That’s what starters have got to do. It’s not always easy. You have to navigate through some tough innings.”
Sophomore reliever Chris Weber gave up a hit and a run in the seventh inning. Krause doubled to lead off the frame and was driven in on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Wardwell.
One of A&M’s closing options, Bryce Miller, cleaned up the last two innings without allowing a run or a hit.
However, it was the bats that took center stage through A&M’s first weekend, much to the delight of Childress.
“I just wanted to see us offensively, what we’re capable of and you just don’t know until you play someone else,” he said. “Through the first three games, I’m very proud of where we are offensively.”
NOTES — The combo of Will Frizzell and Zach DeLoach combined to go 12-for-21 in the three-game series. They each had two home runs. … The Aggies were 7 for 7 on stolen base attempts for the series, with transfer Ray Alejo leading the charge with three. …Eleven Aggie pitchers saw action, including newcomers Will Johnston, Alex Magers and Mason Ornelas. … The sweep was the fifth straight on opening weekend for the Aggies, moving the record for the first series of the season to 36-1 since 2009.
