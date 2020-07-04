It’s been three years since Alex Caruso began his professional basketball journey, which now has him playing alongside the likes of LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
But even after three seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, Caruso often runs into reminders of his Aggieland roots, beginning as a ball boy for the Texas A&M men’s basketball team.
“There’s still a bunch of loyalists that keep that going on the forums and on social media,” Caruso said. “I love to joke and I love to be a part of it, because I’m proud of how far I’ve come and taking it from a little kid who just loves watching guys play basketball for A&M to being one of those guys out there.”
Caruso’s role in pushing the Aggies to their first NCAA tournament Sweet 16 appearance in nearly a decade and his impact on the school’s record books gave him the nod over forward Tyler Davis for The Eagle’s A&M men’s basketball player of the decade.
When his four-year run at A&M ended in 2016, Caruso owned the school records for career assists (649) and steals (276). Those marks also rank fifth and fourth respectively in the history of the Southeastern Conference.
“[The records were] nothing I could have ever dreamed of, growing up watching guys like Acie Law and Joseph Jones to Josh Carter and Don Sloan and Bryan Davis,” Caruso said. “To be able to go out there and preform like I had, it’s special, man. Being from College Station, it’s a dream come true. I don’t want to be too cliche with that, but that really is, to have a lasting mark on the school.”
The A&M Consolidated alumnus is also the only player in SEC history with 1,000 points and at least 500 rebounds, 600 assists and 250 steals. He finished his career with 1,090 points and 513 rebounds.
As Caruso looks back on his career at A&M, he says his favorite memory is cutting down the nets in celebration of the 2016 SEC conference championship on Senior Day at Reed Arena.
“I vividly remember the game,” Caruso said of the 76-67 win over Vanderbilt, “getting a steal and a dunk to cap it off, which was real poetic justice for how my career had been, because that was such a reoccurring play for me to have.”
The Aggies advanced to the Sweet 16 later that month, losing to Oklahoma and shooting guard Buddy Hield 77-63 to end the season. That NCAA tournament run was the longest since the Aggies went to the same round in 2007, and the team that pulled it off had all-decade talent.
Five players from the 2015-16 squad made The Eagle’s All-Decade Team, including Caruso, Davis and guard Danuel House on the first team. Guard Admond Gilder and forward Jalen Jones also made the second team.
Guard Khris Middleton and center Robert Williams fill out the first team, while guard Elston Turner, forward David Loubeau and center Josh Nebo round out the second team.
House led the Aggies in 2015-16 in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game, while Davis, a freshman that season, manned the low post and pulled in 6.2 rebounds per game.
“That senior-year team was one of the better basketball teams I’ve been a part of, at least collegiate level or lower,” Caruso said. “To win some of the games and play the way we did against certain Big 12 teams and end up with the conference championships and the Sweet 16 ... obviously, I would have liked to go further than the Sweet 16. I had higher goals than that, but to cap off my career with that, that makes it really special.”
Davis, a key leader through both of A&M’s Sweet 16 runs in the 2010s, was also in contention for player of the decade. The 6-foot-10 post was a first-team All-SEC selection his junior year, when he led the team in scoring (14.9 points per game) and rebounding (8.9 per game). He was one of four players to play on both Sweet 16 teams.
Davis finished his career second all-time in the SEC in field goal percentage at 61.4.
“Tyler was one of the guys who you just had to tell him what to do and how to do it and he was going to give 100% effort,” Caruso said. “That’s a big thing coaches talk about is not coaching effort. When you don’t have to worry about how hard a guy is going to work, it makes it a lot easier to get other stuff done as far as learning plays, exciting stuff and ultimately becoming a leader.”
For Caruso, his rise came from an inner pride, he said. It was not only pride for the way he played but also in representing his hometown at the school he grew up loving. The result of that pride sits atop A&M’s record books.
“At least for a couple of years until some kid that is better than me comes in and breaks it,” Caruso said. “Until then, I’m going to hold my head high with those two records.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.