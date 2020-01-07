Things are looking up for the Allen Academy boys basketball team.
After struggling to a 2-8 start in defense of their TAPPS 2A state championship, the Rams earned a pick-me-up 51-48 win over TAPPS 4A Waco Vanguard on Friday.
Their leading scorer, senior Mateus Blume, went off for a career-high 43 points, and starting point guard Brandon Boyd, who was recovering from an injury suffered during the TAPPS football playoffs, played at full capacity for the first time all season.
“Boyd was what we needed to get us over the hump against Vanguard,” Allen Academy first-year head coach Seth Thomas said. “His defense and leadership made a huge difference. We didn’t want to rush him back to make sure we’re fully healthy for district. ... He didn’t miss a beat.”
For Thomas, it was a welcome sight to have his team at near full strength for the first time all season, especially in a transition year with the departures of head coach Jacob Navarro, Aleks Kalouze, who now is playing at Bryan, and then-seniors Leo Toussaint, Sam Dawson and Jagan Daughters off last year’s title squad.
Blume, who was part of a three-headed scoring machine along with Toussaint and Kalouze last season, has taken nicely to the lead role in the offense, and Thomas praised the guard’s basketball IQ and feel for knowing when to put the offense on his shoulders and when to set up his teammates.
That’s been key because the Rams are relying on several young players, including freshman Joey Toussaint. The long, athletic guard/forward averages near a double-double and flashes the versatility of older brother Leo.
“He tries to play more like a guard, but he’s not afraid to get down and dirty inside,” Thomas said. “But he’s still young, so his style is still morphing into his own.”
The win over Vanguard also was big heading into the TAPPS 2A District 4 slate, which the Rams open with a home game against rival St. Joseph on Friday. Thomas expects Allen Academy’s road to a potential third straight district title to be tough, particularly against the likes of Temple Holy Trinity, Austin Waldorf and an improved St. Joseph.
“We’re looking forward to St. Joe’s,” Thomas said. “They’re much better than they’ve been, and they’re an older team than we are. We’re looking at a really nice matchup come Friday.”
Consol girls set for local showdowns
After missing out on a chance to beat a playoff contender in Waller on Friday, the A&M Consolidated girls will have not one, but two opportunities this week to grab a key victory in the District 19-5A postseason chase.
The Lady Tigers (15-7, 2-1) will host 19th-ranked Rudder (19-2, 3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday before playing at 18th-ranked College Station (17-5, 3-0) at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
Much like last year’s fourth-place playoff game against the Lady Bulldogs, Consol controlled a defensive-minded game until late in the fourth, when Waller made enough plays to escape with a win. Consol will be the underdog against both the Lady Rangers and Lady Cougars, but the Lady Tigers have proven over the last couple seasons that they can play good defense and stay in games against both teams. If they can be the ones to make key plays late and end the week at least 1-1, it’ll be a huge boost for a team that feels like they let one get away against Waller.
In the polls
In addition to Class 5A’s Rudder, which dropped from No. 15 to No. 19, and College Station, which debuted at No. 18, there are four other Brazos Valley girls teams in the latest TABC rankings.
Franklin is No. 22 in 3A, while in 2A, Snook is 10th and Centerville is 15th. Allen Academy jumped into the 2A private school rankings at No. 9.
On the boys side, Hearne is the highest-ranked Brazos Valley team at No. 4 in 2A. Franklin is 23rd in 3A, Dime Box is 16th and Calvert is 21st in Class A.
Jeff Perkins’ email address is jeffrey.perkins@theeagle.com.
