The Allen Academy girls basketball team held off St. Joseph 31-28 on Tuesday.
St. Joseph’s Elisa Davila had 11 points, three rebounds and one block, and Claire Boyle had six points, one block and one steal.
Allen Academy 31, St. Joseph 28
ST. JOSEPH — Elisa Davila 11, Claire Boyle 6, Rohini Fernandes 1, Mia Saldana 2, Tatum West 2, Ella Boyle 2, Robyn Schoenemann 4.
Allen Academy 8 5 11 7 — 31
St. Joseph 2 1 11 14 — 28
Highlights: ST. JOSEPH — Schoenemann 6 rebounds, 1 steal; Saldana 4 rebounds, 2 steals; Davila 3 rebounds, 1 block; Ella Boyle 3 rebounds; Reghan Millhollon 2 rebounds, 1 steal; Fernandes 1 rebound; C. Boyle 1 block, 1 steal.
