Allen Academy has hired Sammi Goldsmith as girls varsity basketball coach, making the announcement via Twitter on Monday.
Goldsmith was a four-year starter at Lynchburg. She was team captain her last two seasons and led the Hornets to the NCAA tournament her senior season. She served as an assistant coach at Emory the last two seasons after serving as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech.
“My two years at Emory flew by,” Goldsmith tweeted. “I am so grateful to have worked with an amazing staff and the best team ever. It was an absolute honor to coach these amazing young women. I am grateful for this new adventure and wouldn’t have been able to do it without [Lynchburg and Virginia Tech].”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.