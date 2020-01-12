KATY — Anthony Criscone and Alexis Vejar won their weight divisions to lead the A&M Consolidated wrestling team to a third-place finish at the Spartan Hall of Fame Invitational at Katy Seven Lakes on Saturday.
Criscone won the boys 132-pound division, pinning Friendswood Clear Brook’s Matthew Russell in the final to improve to 28-5 this season, while Vejar pinned George Ranch’s Luke Marvin in the 182-pound final to improve to 22-2.
Conner George (120) and Chris Mapp (160) were runners-up in their respective classes, while John Harris (113), Andy Barnett (138) and Liam Wallace (195) earned third-place finishes. Gavin Ward (106) placed fourth.
In JV, Kwame King was first in the 152-pound B bracket, and Mason McDermott was first in the 182B bracket.
Consol’s Sydney Perez finished fourth in the girls 102-pound division.
