After a couple weeks of the Texas A&M offense getting all the headlines, the Aggie pitchers were due.
Jonathan Childress struck out seven in his second start of the season, and Chris Weber picked up A four-inning save to lead the 21st-ranked A&M baseball team to its second straight shutout, a 4-0 victory over Incarnate Word on Wednesday night at a chilly Blue Bell Park.
Childress, a sophomore left-hander who missed much of 2019 following early-season Tommy John surgery, looked crisp while leading the Aggies (10-0) to their first consecutive shutout wins in four years.
“I felt good, and it was fun to get back out there,” Childress said. “I felt great all the way through my whole start, and I still feel great. I haven’t thrown 70 pitches in I don’t know how long. It was great to get extended out a little bit and [head coach Rob Childress] gave me a little leeway on the pitch count.”
The Cardinals (4-3) got back-to-back singles from Drew Minter and Grant Smith in the second inning but didn’t tally another hit until the eighth, by which point A&M was squarely in control.
UIW had its best chance to score in the fifth inning when Kyle Bergeron drew a two-out walk and took second and third on wild pitches. But Jonathan Childress got Landon Etzel to hit a grounder to second and Bryce Blaum made a back-handed snag before throwing Etzel out on a close play at first to end the inning and preserve the shutout.
“He just keeps getting better with each outing,” Rob Childress said of the sophomore pitcher. “He pitches with a lot of confidence. All four pitches he threw for strikes. We’re just trying to extend him and build him up from a pitch-count stand point and continue doing our best to try to get him in the rotation as he earns that.”
With a 3-0 lead in hand, Weber took over to start the sixth and performed just as well as his fellow sophomore southpaw. Weber struck out four, walked one and gave up a pair of soft-hit singles in the eighth and the ninth to complete the save.
While the Aggie pitchers led the way for a second straight night, it was also a non-regular starter at the bottom of the batting order who came through for A&M again.
UIW starting pitcher Michael Garza kept the Aggies down through three innings before Zach DeLoach set the table in the fourth with a lead-off single to right. Sophomore third baseman and eight-hole hitter Zane Schmidt, making his fourth start of the season, ripped a one-out triple down the right-field line to score DeLoach for a 1-0 lead. Schmidt is batting .400 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs in just 20 at-bats this season.
“That’s all you can do is make the most of your opportunities,” Schmidt said. “No matter who they put in the lineup, I think we’ll succeed. If it’s my turn, it’s my turn, and I’m always grateful for that, but I’m always grateful to see other guys succeed, too.”
After Schmidt’s triple, sophomore right fielder Mason Corbett, making his first start of the season, was hit by a pitch. Blaum then grounded out to second, but it was enough to score Schmidt for a 2-0 lead.
Corbett later rounded out the three-run inning by scoring on Cam Blake’s perfectly executed squeeze bunt single.
After a cool Tuesday night in A&M’s 4-0 win over Houston Baptist, Blaum got hot again with a pair of doubles, the second of which led off the seventh. Logan Sartori later brought home Blaum with a one-out double to right for A&M’s final run. Blaum went 0 for 4 on Tuesday but went 2 for 4 on Wednesday, finishing the night with a .324 batting average and 14 RBIs in just 10 games.
Garza took the loss after giving up three runs on five hits and two walks in four innings. Michael McElmeel shut down the Aggies for two innings before Blaum and Sartori pounced on Jake Zatopek in the seventh. Johnny Foral took over with one out in the seventh and closed it out for UIW.
The Aggies, whose 10-0 start is their best since going 24-0 to open the 2015 season, will hit the road for the first time this season Friday when they open the Frisco College Baseball Classic against Illinois at 7 p.m. A&M will face No. 8 UCLA at 6 p.m. Saturday and former Big 12 Conference foe No. 17 Oklahoma State at 3 p.m. Sunday.
