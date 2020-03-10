Texas A&M pitcher Asa Lacy earned SEC pitcher of the week honors after seven hitless innings against New Mexico State on Friday.
Lacy struck out 13 batters, tops among SEC pitchers last weekend, and allowed two walks against New Mexico State, which came into the matchup as the nation’s leader in on-base percentage at .472 and second in batting average (.343) and scoring (11 runs per game). Lacy is 3-0 with a 0.75 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 24 innings and opponents are hitting only .111. He ranks fourth in the nation in strikeouts and seventh in strikeouts per nine innings with 17.25.
