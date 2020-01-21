The defending Class 6A state champion Austin Westlake boys golf team defeated Lake Travis in a scorecard playoff Tuesday to win the two-day 14th annual Aggie Cup Invitational.
Both finished at 581 with Lake Travis closing Tuesday with a 283 at Miramount Country Club to catch defending Aggie Cup champion Westlake, which opened with a 294 on Monday at Traditions Golf Club. Leander Vandegrift placed third at 299-285 — 584. Southlake Carroll, Lubbock Cooper and Ascension Episcopal, the Louisiana Division III state champion, tied for fourth at 606. Rounding out the top 10 were 5A defending state champ Highland Park (607), Houston Memorial (612), Trinity Christian (620) and Allen (631).
College Station placed 17th in the 20-team event at 328-324-652 with host A&M Consolidated next at 354-355 — 709.
College Station’s McKane Kiser topped the area golfers by shooting 80-75 — 155 to tie for 39th. College Station’s Anthony Rubino finished at 81-82 — 163 followed by teammates Austin Hassell 84-85 — 169, Brown Bedard 84-86 — 170, Emmett Ely 89-82 — 171 and Sam Schmidt 83-90 — 173.
Consol’s Jacob Patterson shot 85-84 — 169, followed by Sandro Iero 89-85 — 174, Cole Killian 88-92 — 180, Matthew Almand 92-98 — 190 and Ian Clough 98-94 — 192.
Navasota’s Weston Finke shot 83-85 — 168 and Normangee’s Rainer Horne shot 121-101 — 203.
Lake Travis’ Trey Bosco won the individual title in a scorecard playoff. Bosco, who has pledged to sign with Baylor, closed with a 64 to erase a five-shot deficit and tie teammate Nathan Petronzio, a SMU pledge, as both finished at 139. Finishing four shots back were Vandegrift’s Cole Sherwood, Westlake’s J. Holland Humphries and Trinity Christian’s Michael Heidelbaugh, the state’s top-ranked player by Junior Golf Scoreboard and a Texas A&M pledge who shot 75-68.
