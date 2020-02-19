Not much about Texas A&M’s 13-4 victory over Stephen F. Austin went as desired for left fielder Rody Baker, despite a 3-for-5 effort at the plate Tuesday night at Blue Bell Park.
In his first start in Aggieland, the New Mexico Junior College transfer picked up his first NCAA Division I hit by way of video review. His night ended abruptly in the eighth inning when a Easton Turnage pitch collided with his nose, sending the junior screaming to the dirt. After receiving treatment while lying on his stomach in the batter’s box, Barker was escorted off the field with a trainer holding a towel to his nose, which was bloodied by the blow, several players said.
“He played his tail off and had three hits tonight,” A&M baseball coach Rob Childress said. “He’s a gamer and a grinder and just plays incredibly hard. My prayer is that we get him back as quickly as we can get him back.”
With two outs in the bottom of the third, Barker hit a grounder to short that Lumberjack shortstop Carson Clowers double clutched. The throw and runner arrived to first at the same time, resulting in out call by umpire Chuck Busse. Despite having no video review at the junior college level, Baker knew to look toward the dugout and put his hands to his ear, asking the coaching staff to challenge the call. The Lumberjack defense was called back on the field once the review gave Barker a hit, which led to the Aggies’ fifth run in the inning. It would ultimately be the game-winning run.
“It always happens like that,” A&M catcher Mikey Hoehner said. “You always either get your thumbs blown up or it’s a close call, but I’m glad he got it and he eased into the game after that and got a couple more.”
Hoehner was the second hero of the second frame, working a nine-pitch walk with two outs to extend the inning. The next two batters, freshman shortstop Trevor Werner and junior second baseman Bryce Blaum, had back-to-back, two-RBI line drives.
A&M (4-0) made the most of its two-out opportunities on a cold, drizzly night, collecting seven hits and nine runs.
“We’re going to be tough and we’re going to fight with two and we’re priding ourselves on not shortening up our swing,” Hoehner said. “We’re still taking the same hack and fighting it out and winning that battle with the pitcher every time. It’s definitely an attitude with the team and we’re all following it and all buying in.”
Those first five Aggie runs came off Lumberjack starter Reece Easterling, a College Station alumnus. Easterling said he spent his childhood going to games at Blue Bell Park, yelling “Ball five!” at struggling opposing pitchers. After a five-pitch walk to Aggie designated hitter Will Frizzell, Easterling found himself on the other side of the chant.
“As a kid, I always wanted to either play with them or against them and tonight I got to play against them,” Easterling said. “Pretty much every game, if somebody fell behind in the count, the crowd always let them know, ‘Hey, this is our town. You’re going to have to throw strikes for us to get off your back,’” he said. “It was really funny out there in the first inning when they were getting after me.”
Easterling (0-1) threw 2 1/3 innings, allowing five runs on five hits, while walking three and strikeout out one.
A&M followed the five-run second with a four-run third on six hits. Right fielder Zach DeLoach, Hoehner and Blaum all had doubles down the third-base line, resulting in two RBIs for Hoehner and Blaum’s third RBI of the game. Barker also picked up his first RBI as an Aggie in the frame on a single up the middle.
A&M plated two more on Lumberjack errors in the fourth and another pair in the eighth.
Blaum was 2-for-2 in the game with two walks, and three RBIs. The Aggie second baseman came in hitting a meager .167 average.
“Those guys let you take the pressure off yourself and just trust in the plan and trust in everything [hitting coach Chad] Caillet has been preaching and it’s a good feeling,” Blaum said.
A&M junior starter Dustin Saenz (1-0) allowed two earned runs on six hits in five innings.
After a leadoff double by SFA center fielder Kyle Cullen, the Lumberjacks (1-3) took advantage of three Aggie errors to drive in four runs in the fifth.
“I was just all over the place right there,” Saenz said. “The ball was getting away from me and missing a bunch of arm slide.”
Aggie relievers Will Johnston, Jake Nelson and Mason Orneals followed Saenz.
Wednesday, lefty redshirt freshman Jonathan Childress makes his return against Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. Childress suffered a season-ending injury to his ulcer collateral ligament early last season. With rain in the forecast again Wednesday, coach Childress (no relation) said the coaching staff is preaching focus this week in games that could present challenging weather.
“I’m glad we brought Stephen F. Austin in,” Childress said. “I’m glad we got the game in. Our guys were prepared and were certainly ready to go.”
