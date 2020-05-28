One weekend separates Uri Geva and his business partners from their dream of bringing live sports back to the Brazos Valley in the form of the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational, which will be held June 4-6.
However, the outpouring of support that has been given Geva and the tournament’s organizers from the local community since the tournament’s May 4 introductory announcement, shows resumption of live sports is a desire held by Bryan-College Station residents as well, Geva said.
“I don’t know if there is one [proudest moment in building the tournament], but it’s definitely just the collaboration and the support of everybody that wants to see this happen in Bryan-College Station, to see this happen in Texas, and to have these college baseball players have an ability to finish their season,” Geva said.
The “Bryan Bubble” will inflate Monday when 100 college baseball players from around the country descend upon the Brazos Valley to begin a week of quarantine and practice, leading to six baseball games.
Upon arrival, every individual involved in the operations of the tournament — from athletes to bus drivers — will be tested for the novel coronavirus and COVID-19 using both polymerase chain reaction testing and antibody testing, Geva said. PCR testing collects a sample via a nasal swab used to detect the presence of virus genetic material, according to the Mayo Clinic. Antibody testing is a blood test that looks for the presence of antibodies that fight the coronavirus, meaning the individual has previously hosted the coronavirus, according to the Center for Disease Control.
Testing and medical advisement has and will be administered by Caprock Health System and Baylor Scott and White, Geva said. CHI St. Joseph’s also has been involved with the process, he said.
Once tested with negative results, those involved with the tournament will be given a wrist band to show they are safe to enter the quarantined bubble, which will be four floors at the College Station Hilton hotel, Geva said. Meals through the week will be brought to a suite on the floors, where players can pick up lunch and dinner to eat in together on in their rooms. Food will be catered by local restaurants, Geva said.
Designated areas for workouts and the pool will also be safe for use by quarantined individuals, Geva said.
Players will be shuttled to practice at Travis Field once on Monday and twice on Tuesday and Wednesday. Each morning, before entering the bus, a symptom and body temperature check will be administered to every quarantined individual.
Should anyone begin to display symptoms, they will be put into the care of medical professionals and everyone who has been quarantined will be tested again, Geva said.
“We’ll know what team they’re on, where they practice, who they see and who they roomed with, so we can sector it in within the group,” Geva said. “The belief overall is, by doing all the [initial testing], there’s nothing that is bulletproof, but we’ll be pretty close to it.”
Through the entire planning process, Geva has been in daily contact with Dr. Seth Sullivan, the Brazos County Alternate Heath Authority, using the healthcare official as a sounding board to ensure all the important questions have been answered.
“He has been just amazing, as a resource, someone to bounce ideas and as well as a supporter of the event,” Geva said. “Instead of being an antagonizer and telling me how it can’t happen, he’s been saying, ‘What could you be doing differently to close that gap?’ Or ‘What can you do here?’”
Executive Order 18, made by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on May 6, paved the way for the event to legally take place, Geva said. The order, and executive orders to follow, began the process in allowing organized athletics to commence after the governor’s initial disaster declaration on April 12.
On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, games will be played between previously organized teams, which can be streamed by purchasing a subscription on CSBI2020.com. There will be no fans allowed at the games.
These competitions will give sports fans a fix of live baseball, while allowing college athletes to attract the attention of professional scouts.
Incarnate Word head coach Ryan Shotzberger has two players participating in the event, pitcher Luke Taggart and catcher Kyle Bergeron.
“I’m excited they are getting to play again,” Shotzberger said. “With the season ending so abruptly, it’s nice to see them get the opportunity to keep playing baseball. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, with them being teammates, a pitcher and a catcher, it’s nice they get to finish a season off together.”
Taggart, who played for the Victoria Generals in the Texas Colligate League, said he feels secure with the quarantine procedures. Forging a path for future sports events also drew him to participate in the event.
“It’s very cool to be a part of the experience,” he said. “I think it would be really cool if everybody else started doing this, too, and we were kind of the first group of people to do it.”
After Taggart committed to play in the event, he began throwing bullpens twice a week to prepare for a return to game action, he said.
An outpouring of those wishing to volunteer to help the event has reached Geva’s phone, helping secure former major league relief pitcher LaTroy Hawkins as a coach. Commentating the six-camera broadcast will be Houston Astros color analyst and former player Geoff Blum and former Astros play-by-play announcer Brett Dolan, who currently is the senior broadcast manager with the University of Arkansas.
While the NHL and NBA continue to investigate “bubble” continuations of their seasons, Geva said he believes the Collegiate Summer Baseball Invitational will become a blueprint for the safe resocialization of sports.
“I think all the eyes from all sports will be on this,” Geva said. “We know we have a big target on our back as trailblazers and guinea pigs to the rest of the sports industry.”
“I believe that as the event goes on and as we finish it, I’m sure the phones will not stop ringing as to lessons that we learned, things that you would have liked to have learned when the thing is over,” Geva continued. “Obviously, we’d be happy to share them with any of the big four sports or even the college industry.”
