Baylor has hired former North Carolina head football coach as offensive coordinator for recently hired head coach Dave Aranda.
Fedora, an A&M Consolidated graduate, is the brother of Consol head football coach Lee Fedora.
Larry Fedora, who was a wide receiver at Austin College, was a Baylor assistant coach under Grant Teaff from 1991-92 and Chuck Reedy from 1993-96. He was Oklahoma State’s offensive coordinator under Mike Gundy from 2005-07. Fedora was 45-43 in seven seasons at North Carolina before being replaced by Mack Brown after the 2018 season. He was an offensive analyst for Texas last season. The 57-year-old also was 34-19 in four seasons at Southern Mississippi (2008-11).
“Larry has a track record of explosive, prolific offenses,” said Aranda, who was LSU’s defensive coordinator the last four seasons. “He will do a great job of spreading the ball around and making the defense have to defend every blade of grass.”
