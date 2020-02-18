Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork has hired Maryland’s Kristen Brown as deputy athletics director for student-athlete experience.
Brown will be the highest ranking female and senior women’s administrator. Brown will deal with matters relating to student-athlete engagement, including academics, life skills and career development. She also will serve as a sports supervisor for women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis.
Brown was at Maryland since 2014, serving as associate athletic director for administration. She was director of sports administration for the Big East Conference from 2010-13. She was an intern with the Big Ten in 2003. She became associate director of championships in 2008.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.