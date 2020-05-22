Blinn had 174 student-athletes make the spring academic honor roll, the school announced Friday.
Student-athletes needed a 3.0 or better grade point average and a minimum of 12 credit hours of college-level courses to make the list. Of 334 athletes, 52% made the honor roll, including 34 posting 4.0 GPAs. The volleyball team led all Blinn athletic programs with a 3.38 GPA, while the baseball and softball teams followed with a 3.37 GPA. The baseball team had the most honor roll students with 24, followed by the football and cheer teams with 19 each.
Blinn Spring Honor Roll
BASEBALL (24) — *Cole Brown, Matthew Crossley, Bailey Deramus, Jack Driskell, Kyle Gough, *Patrick Hail, Caden Homniok, AJ Irvin, Kam Kelton, *Gavin Labruyere, *Brett Minnich, Trevor Mott, Mason Muras, Dillon Pawlik, Blane Romero, *Jack Schell, Westley Schields, Caleb Schulz, *Dalton Stevenson, *Dylan Theut, Bryce Toney, Brandon Williams, Nick Wolff and Grant Wood
CHEER (19) — Sidney Bird, Daeron Brodie, Olivia Castilho, *Kylann Dillard, *Caitlyne Guillory, Madilyn Hall, Saylor Hayes, Madison Hefner, Kendall Horne, Reanna Hughes, *Keegan Jones, Ashley Martinez, *Noelle Pratt, Laci Prause, *Camrynne Rebert, Regan Reposh, Julissa Rodriguez, *Bailey Rubal and Cheyenne Tuley
FOOTBALL (19) — Austin Alvarez, Tristan Canales, Nickalos Falsone, Danny Gray, Vernon Hartfield, Raymond Honshtein, Bryson Jackson, Trevier Langley, Ben Langston, Armani Lowery, Xavier Luehr, Stanley Mark, Jaque Martin, Chandler Rogers, Trea Shropshire, Dominic Thompson, Dawson Unruh, Keldric Williams and Jordan Woodard
SOFTBALL (18) — Georgia Biggs, Emelyn *Coussou, Mackenzi Crews, Nevada Dolnik, Mayela Fernandez, Kindle Gault, Clarissa Hagler, Amy Hitt, Julissa Llanos, Marley Mahoney, Reagan Majewski, *Emily Murphy, Anna Pisaro, *Italie Speziale, Bailee Stanzione, *Renna Toomey, Chloe Woodward and Bailey Zibelin
WOMEN’S SOCCER (17) — *Alyssa Cisneros, Jasper Cohn, Alyssa Correa, Yasmine Cuadra, Carla Garcia, Maribel Garza, Hope Hillhouse, *Lindy Jenkins, Kaley Kasper, Destianna Manning, Jannell Medellin, Olivia Porter, Emily Rodriguez, Bianca Vital, Jessica Vital, *Janay Wilson and *Morgan Winthrop
MEN’S BASKETBALL (13) — Calvin Carpenter, Pedro Castro, Parker Gettys, Tristan Ikpe, Bonke Maring, Ryan Pollard, Azariah Seay, Nicholas Statz, Nic Tata, Tyler Washington, Luke Dorcas, Ross Schumacher and Tanner Stein
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL (13) — Deja Adrian, *Hailey Atwood, *Gabriela Bosquez, Alex Bowman, Keaundra Eddings, Kristine Ezimako, Ah’Jaya Johnson, Briauna Johnson, Tanea Sims, *Jessica Soders, Alanna Spencer, Imani Wimbish-Gay and Amani Landers
DANCE (12) — Breanna Butler, Ivana Delgado, Madison Eddings, Mariah Flores, Trinity Hill, *Blair Jacobusse, Destiny Ramos, Karlie Rieniets, Jessenia Rojo, Taylor Shelton, *Jamia Smith and Rebecca Zerecheck
MEN’S GOLF (12) — John Baker, Justin Benton, *Barrett Cangelosi, Justin Dees, Travis Edwards, *Cameron Gray, Casey Harman, Connor Himly, Bryce Honeck, Alex Kelly, Riley Simmons and Michael Strout
MEN’S SOCCER (10) — Jose Cavazos Andrzejewska, Luis Davila, Johnathan Galindo, Israel Macias Martinez, Rodrigo Marquez, Derek Norsworthy, Joaquin Olmedo, Luke Thompson, *Ethan Unger and Brook Williams
VOLLEYBALL (9) — *Rachel Barnett, Julia Benefield, *Brooke Borden, Autumn Dowell, Paige Havel, Chloe Mullins, *Kaitlyn Pollard, *Giulia Hortelan and Tatum Smidovec
TRAINERS (6) — Brianna Hill, Destiny Johnson, Kylie Key, Kaitlyn Lopez, Caitlin Norrell and Kori Valchar.
WOMEN’S GOLF (2) — *Sierra Jameson and Paige Moyle
*4.0 grade point average
