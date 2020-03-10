BRENHAM— Four Blinn pitchers combined on a shutout as the Buccaneers beat South Suburban 6-0 on Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Patrick Hail, Bryce Toney, Mason Muras and AJ Irvin pitched for Blinn (14-9, 4-6).
Hail allowed three hits and struck out five over the first two innings. Toney gave up three hits and struck out four over 2 1/3 innings. Muras earned the win, allowing one hit over 2 1/3 innings, and Irvin gave up two hits and struck out four over the final 2 1/3 innings.
The Buccaneers will host Laredo for a doubleheader at 4 p.m. Friday in Region XIV Conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.