BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team beat Alvin 3-1 to open Region XIV Conference play Friday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Blinn’s Gavin LaBruyere earned the victory, allowing just one hit over seven shutout innings with six strikeouts. AJ Irvin allowed one runs on three hits over two innings to earn the save.
Westley Schields went 2 for 3 and scored a run for the Buccaneers (9-3, 1-0), while Caden Homniok, Brett Minnich and Tyler Russell each had an RBI.
Blinn will play at doubleheader at Alvin at noon Saturday.
