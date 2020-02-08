BRENHAM — Brett Minnich went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, and Westley Schields also drove in two runs to help the Blinn baseball team beat Eastfield 5-3 on Friday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Blinn’s Trevor Mott earned the win in relief, allowing one run on two hits with six strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings. Eric Oakes earned the save, allowing one hit over the final 1 1/3 innings.
The Buccaneers (2-1) and Eastfield will play a doubleheader at noon Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.