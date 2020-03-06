HOUSTON — The Blinn baseball team lost at No. 15 San Jacinto-North 5-1 on Thursday.
Blinn’s Caden Homniok singled in Kam Kelton for the Buccaneers’ run.
Blinn (13-7, 4-3) will host San Jacinto-North for a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday at Leroy Dreyer field in Brenham.
