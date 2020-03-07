BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost to San Jacinto-North 5-2 and 3-0 on Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Blinn’s Brett Minnich had two hits and scored a run in the opener, while Jack Driskell gave up three runs on five hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings in the second game.
The Buccaneers (13-9, 4-6) will host South Surburban at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
