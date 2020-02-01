LUFKIN — The Blinn baseball team lost 2-0 then won 4-2 in a season-opening doubleheader against Angelina on Saturday.
Blinn’s Jack Driskell allowed one earned run on four hits over four innings, and Trevor Mott struck out four over two hitless innings of relief in Game 1.
In Game 2, Blinn’s Tyler Russell had a hit, two RBIs and scored a run, and Westley Schields had a hit, RBI and run scored. Aaron Kohring also had a hit and scored a run. Blinn’s Gavin LaBruyere allowed one hit over four shutout innings, and Eric Oakes earned the save after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
The Buccaneers will host No. 4 Navarro at 3 p.m. Tuesday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.