BEEVILLE — The Blinn baseball team lost 5-4 and won 9-5 in a doubleheader at Coastal Bend on Tuesday. The Buccaneers (8-3) will host Alvin at 2 p.m. Friday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.
Blinn baseball team splits doubleheader at Coastal Bend
- Eagle Staff Report
