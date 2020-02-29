GALVESTON — The Blinn baseball team lost 6-2 and won 6-0 in a doubleheader against Galveston on Saturday.
Blinn’s Jack Driskell threw seven shutout innings in the second game, scattering five hits and striking out 10. Eric Oakes threw two shutout innings of relief.
The Buccaneers (12-6, 4-3) will play at Navarro at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Corsicana.
