BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team lost 6-4 and won 6-0 in a doubleheader against Galveston in Region XIV Conference play Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
Blinn’s Dylan Theut struck out 10 over 6 1/3 innings in Game 2, and AJ Irvin and Grant Wood finished off the shutout. Irvin struck out two over 1 2/3 innings, and Wood had two more strikeouts in the final inning.
The Buccaneers (11-5, 3-2) will close out the four-game series with Galveston with a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday in Galveston.
