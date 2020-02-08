BRENHAM — The Blinn baseball team beat Eastfield 3-0 and 6-1 on Saturday at Leroy Dreyer Field.
The win in Game 1 gave Blinn head coach Harvey McIntyre his 400th career victory in 13 seasons with the Buccaneers.
Blinn’s Gavin LaBruyere started Game 1 and earned the win, giving up four hits in five shutout innings with eight strikeouts.
Preston Hoffart went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, and Dalton Davis went 2 for 3 and scored two runs for Blinn (4-1) in Game 2.
The Buccaneers will play at Temple College at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
