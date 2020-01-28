The Blinn baseball team will play a doubleheader at Angelina at 2 p.m. Saturday in Lufkin to open the 2020 season.
The Buccaneers went 33-22 overall and 20-15 in Region XIV Conference play last season. They placed second in the conference tournament.
