Blinn cheerleader Bailey Rubal won the 2020 Dr. James H. Atkinson Cup as Blinn’s student-athlete with the highest cumulative grade point average.
Rubal had a perfect 4.0 grade point average over two years. The sophomore also helped the Blinn cheer team win its sixth straight national title in 2019.
In 2020, the National Cheer Association & National Dance Association Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championships were canceled because of COVID-19.
Rubal plans to cheer for Texas next season and major in public relations.
