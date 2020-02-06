BRENHAM — The Blinn football team signed 33 new players on national signing day on Wednesday.
Blinn’s class of 2020 includes: OFFENSE — Eric Williams (QB, Lake Wales), Ronald Carroll (RB, Fort Bend), De’Quavion Thomas (RB, Byron P. Steele), Ka’Veon Griffin (WR, Lamar), Dedrick Kinney (WR, Dallas Madison), Jackson Mueller (WR, Brenham), Brandon Tryon Jr. (WR, Fort Bend Thurgood Marshall), Chase Davidson (WR, Cy-Fair), Gary Lynch (WR, Bryan), Yann Toussom (WR, Brenham), Tristen Hickman (OL, Atascocita), Cedric Melton (OL, Klein Cain), Quintrell Coates (OL, Anahauc), Brien Taylor (OL, Cypress Falls); DEFENSE — John Abernathy (DL, Manvel), Azavion Deans (DL, Wilcox County), Jeremiah Sutton (DL, Fort Bend Stephen F. Austin), Jonteveon Robinson (DL, Brenham), Edward Veliz (DL, Milby), Trellis Collins (DL, Westlake), Makel Williams (LB, A&M Consolidated), Keion Bennett (LB, Samuel Clemens), Devin Benson (LB, Glenda Dawson), Sederick Colbert (LB, Estacado), Pearson Hendrix (LB, Bishop Dunne), Michael Witherwax (LB/HB, A&M Consolidated), Antoine Johnson Jr. (DB, Eagles Landing), Leroy Joubert (DB, R.S. Sterling Aviation), Jason Kerl (DB, Nolan Catholic), Bryce Linder (DB, A&M Consolidated), Brenden Stokes (DB, Pearland), Aareeon Demby (DB, C.E. King); SPECIAL TEAMS — Erik Michel (K, UTEP transfer).
Blinn also added 11 transfers in January. That group includes: Chris Herron (QB, Kansas State), Chandler Rogers (QB, Southern Mississippi), Imiee Cooksey (WR, Tulsa), Bryson Jackson (WR, Houston), Henry Thomas (WR, Houston), Elijah Washington (OL, Belton), Vernon Hartfield (DB, Southern Nazarene), Xavier Player (DB, Oklahoma State), Torey Richardson (DB, Houston), Preston Suttice (DB, Lake Dallas) and Armani Lowery (DL, The Woodlands).
Blinn will hold tryouts for the 2020 season on Saturday and May 16 at Cub Stadium. For more information, contact Debbie Watson at 979-830-4170 or visit buccaneersports.com/sports/fball/2020_Tryouts.pdf online.
