The Blinn baseball team will host a doubleheader with Galveston at 3 p.m. Thursday at Leroy Dreyer Field in Brenham.
Galveston will host a doubleheader at 2 p.m. Saturday to complete the four-game Region XIV Conference series.
The teams were scheduled to play Tuesday night at Galveston, but poor field conditions forced the schools to reschedule the series.
Blinn is 10-4 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
