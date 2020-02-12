The Blinn men’s and women’s golf teams will compete in the Claude Jacobs Invitational hosted by Houston-Victoria on Sunday and Monday in Victoria.
The Blinn women’s team is ranked 12th and the Blinn men are 18th. Both programs are in their first seasons, which they began in the fall with four tournaments.
